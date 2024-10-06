 Krushna Abhishek Dresses As 'Mama' Govinda's Raja Babu On TGIKS 2, Mimics Him Amid Feud: 'Gaali Khaunga Aaj...' (VIDEO)
Krushna Abhishek Dresses As 'Mama' Govinda's Raja Babu On TGIKS 2, Mimics Him Amid Feud: 'Gaali Khaunga Aaj...' (VIDEO)

In the upcoming promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor will make an appearance, showcasing their sibling chemistry and love for one another.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to grace the stage of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 in the fourth episode. Reportedly, the duo filmed the episode on Friday, September 20, but it will air on October 12.

A promo video has gone viral on Reddit, in which we can see Kapil Sharma introducing the Kapoor sisters. The video begins with Kareena and Karisma making a grand entry. Later, during a fun conversation, Kareena revealed that Karisma takes too much time to get ready. The episode emerged as one of the most fun ones and showcased their sibling chemistry and love for each other.

It was Krushna Abishek that grabbed the attention and he was seen dressed in 'mama' Govinda's iconic Raja Babu outfit and mimicking him. He also had a fun banter with the sibling duo. During the show, Kapil looked at him and said, 'Dhayan se kahi original wale na dekh le. To which he responded, "Mein gaali khaunga ghar mein aaj'.

Later, he even danced to Govinda's track with Karisma.

Kapoor sisters as upcoming guest in kapil's show
The Kapoor sisters have never shared screen space together. The show is hosted by Kapil Sharma. It also has Archana Puran Singh as the laughter queen. Fans are excited as the dynamic sister duo prepares to showcase their charm and wit on the popular comedy platform.

As the sisters take the stage, viewers can anticipate playful banter, nostalgic anecdotes, and perhaps even a few surprise guests. The Kapoor sisters promise to deliver an unforgettable episode filled with laughter and heartwarming moments.

Kareena's latest release was The Buckingham Murders and Crew. She will be next seen in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

On the other hand, Karisma made her reality show debut as the judge of India’s Best Dancer 4.

