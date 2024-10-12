Bigg Boss 18: Krushna Abhishek Shares Unseen Glimpse From ‘WKW’ Shoot With Salman Khan, Says, ‘This Was Very Very Special’

It is almost one week since the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 and the viewers as well as the contestants are all set to witness the first Weekend Ka Vaar of the show. As announced by host Salman Khan, this weekend ka vaar will witness a ‘Laughter Chef’ integration special episode with the show.

Krushna Abhishek, along with Sudesh Lehri and Bharti Singh were seen making a special appearance on the show. With the show’s integration with host Salman Khan himself, the actors along with the superstar were seen cooking on the show. Salman, for the first time on national television was seen cooking food.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Krishna shared a few unseen glimpses and called this episode of the show very very special to him. The popular comedian revealed Salman Khan not only cooked food, but also fed him. He called this instance very special and called this the ‘magic of Laughter Chefs.’

For the uninformed, Laughter Chef, which was earlier set to receive an extension has been cancelled as of now. However, the show will be returning with a season two very soon.

As for Bigg Boss 18, the show premiered on the 6th of October and is seeing popular faces like Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Eisha Singh and many more.