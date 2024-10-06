 ‘Nia Sharma Cried, Came To My House To Apologise’: Sudesh Lehri On Actress Accidentally Pushing Him During Shoot Of Laughter Chef (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Nia Sharma Cried, Came To My House To Apologise’: Sudesh Lehri On Actress Accidentally Pushing Him During Shoot Of Laughter Chef (Video)

‘Nia Sharma Cried, Came To My House To Apologise’: Sudesh Lehri On Actress Accidentally Pushing Him During Shoot Of Laughter Chef (Video)

In a recent interaction with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachhiya, Sudesh Lehri recently opened up on an incident on Laughter Chef where Nia Sharma accidentally pushed him and how it affected the actress and left her crying.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image

Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri’s pairing in Colors TV’s Laughter Chef was loved by the viewers of the show. Their unconventional pairing was chaotically funny and needless to say, a highlight of Laughter Chef.

Read Also
Nia Sharma To NOT Enter Bigg Boss 18, Issues Apology To Fans: 'Can't Say I Didn't Enjoy The...
article-image

Well, in one episode of the show during the shoot, Nia accidentally pushes Sudesh Lehri and what happened next was something the actress and the other actors on the set did not expect. Well, Sudesh falls down and hurts his knee. This leaves Nia heartbroken. She as then seen going behind Sudesh to apologise to him for doing so.

During a conversation with Bharti and Harsh on their podcast, Sudesh opened up on the incident and revealed how Nia was affected after pushing him on the show. The veteran comedian reveals that he tried his best to not let Nia know about him getting hurt but she realised it and came behind him to apologise. Sudesh said, “Usne shoot k dauran thoda Sa push kia tha, apne taraf se kaun karta hai wo shoot ke liye kia tha. Toh jab muje lagi, Maine koshish ki ke usey pata Na lage. Maine usse Kaha b kuch nahi hua par usey pata lag Gaya ke muje lagi hai. Main toh nahi roya par wo bechari itna royi.”

Read Also
Scary! Nia Sharma Narrowly Escapes Fire During Suhagan Chudail Shoot In Mumbai (VIDEO)
article-image

Bharti then reveals, “Woh aadhi raat ko inke ghar pohch gayi thi.” Sudhesh then says, “Haan.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Sambhaji Raje Inspects Shivaji Maharaj Statue Site In Arabian Sea, Slams BJP Govt For Project Delay 8-Years After Jal-Poojan By PM Modi
Mumbai: Sambhaji Raje Inspects Shivaji Maharaj Statue Site In Arabian Sea, Slams BJP Govt For Project Delay 8-Years After Jal-Poojan By PM Modi
Mumbai: Mother Mary Draped In Green Lugra Saree As East Indians Celebrate Agera Harvest Festival
Mumbai: Mother Mary Draped In Green Lugra Saree As East Indians Celebrate Agera Harvest Festival
Konkan Railway Jobs: KRCL Extends Application Deadline For Various Posts; New Date Inside!
Konkan Railway Jobs: KRCL Extends Application Deadline For Various Posts; New Date Inside!
IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav Takes Maiden Wicket With 146Kmph Thunderbolt; Video
IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav Takes Maiden Wicket With 146Kmph Thunderbolt; Video

For the uninformed, Laughter Chef recently went off air. The show started popular faces like Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and many others, teamed up in pairs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya DAZZLES In ₹48,000 Banarasi Saree On Her Godh Bharai Ceremony

Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya DAZZLES In ₹48,000 Banarasi Saree On Her Godh Bharai Ceremony

'Invited Nahi Bheekh Maangi Thi...': Diljit Dosanjh Calls Badshah On Stage At O2 Arena In London,...

'Invited Nahi Bheekh Maangi Thi...': Diljit Dosanjh Calls Badshah On Stage At O2 Arena In London,...

‘Nia Sharma Cried, Came To My House To Apologise’: Sudesh Lehri On Actress Accidentally Pushing...

‘Nia Sharma Cried, Came To My House To Apologise’: Sudesh Lehri On Actress Accidentally Pushing...

Lonely Planet OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth's Film Online

Lonely Planet OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth's Film Online

Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)

Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)