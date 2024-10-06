‘Nia Sharma Cried, Came To My House To Apologise’: Sudesh Lehri On Actress Accidentally Pushing Him During Shoot Of Laughter Chef (Video)

Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri’s pairing in Colors TV’s Laughter Chef was loved by the viewers of the show. Their unconventional pairing was chaotically funny and needless to say, a highlight of Laughter Chef.

Well, in one episode of the show during the shoot, Nia accidentally pushes Sudesh Lehri and what happened next was something the actress and the other actors on the set did not expect. Well, Sudesh falls down and hurts his knee. This leaves Nia heartbroken. She as then seen going behind Sudesh to apologise to him for doing so.

During a conversation with Bharti and Harsh on their podcast, Sudesh opened up on the incident and revealed how Nia was affected after pushing him on the show. The veteran comedian reveals that he tried his best to not let Nia know about him getting hurt but she realised it and came behind him to apologise. Sudesh said, “Usne shoot k dauran thoda Sa push kia tha, apne taraf se kaun karta hai wo shoot ke liye kia tha. Toh jab muje lagi, Maine koshish ki ke usey pata Na lage. Maine usse Kaha b kuch nahi hua par usey pata lag Gaya ke muje lagi hai. Main toh nahi roya par wo bechari itna royi.”

Bharti then reveals, “Woh aadhi raat ko inke ghar pohch gayi thi.” Sudhesh then says, “Haan.”

For the uninformed, Laughter Chef recently went off air. The show started popular faces like Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and many others, teamed up in pairs.