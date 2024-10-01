 Krushna Abhishek Shares 'Mama' Govinda's Health Update After Gunshot Incident, Puts Aside Family Dispute: 'God Is Kind'
Krushna Abhishek Shares 'Mama' Govinda's Health Update After Gunshot Incident, Puts Aside Family Dispute: 'God Is Kind'

Govinda was injured after his revolver accidentally went off at his home. Doctors have confirmed that a 9mm bullet was removed from his leg following surgery.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

Star stand up comic and Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek has shared a health update on his "mama" and said that he is "feeling better now". Krushna took to Instagram stories, where he shared the update and wrote: "Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls let your prayers keep pouring in".

Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah visited the Criti Care hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai to meet actor-politician Govinda who suffered a bullet injury in the wee hours of Tuesday. She arrived hurriedly in her car, and refused to speak to the media considering the situation in her family.

Check it out:

article-image

Govinda was reportedly injured after a misfire from his licensed gun while he was cleaning it at his Juhu home. A bleeding Govinda was immediately rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu for treatment where his condition is reported to be stable. The actor was getting ready to leave his home for some assignments at the time of the incident.

The actor earlier released an audio message for his fans and well-wishers, informing everyone that he was feeling much better. Govinda thanked his supporters for keeping him in their prayers. He has shared a health update and said that the bullet has been removed. In a voice note, obtained by IANS, Govinda said in Hindi, "Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. With the blessings of all of you and the blessings of my parents, and by the grace of my Guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctor here, respected Dr. Garwal, and I thank all of you for your prayers".

article-image

Govinda will be kept in observation for 48 hours reportedly after which he will be given a discharge from the hospital.

