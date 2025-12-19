Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Review: Sanjay Mishra, Shrikant Verma's Efforts Pay 'Divided Dividend' In This Film Which Also Stars Mahima Chaudhry

Director: Siddhant Raj Singh

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry, Vyom Yadav, Pallak Lalwani, Shrikant Verma, Pravin Singh Sisodiya

Where to watch: Theatres

Rating: 2.5 stars

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Review

The advent of OTT has not just opened up windows and doors to many talents, it has also become a ‘platform’ to free flowing cuss words… of course, not all of them. Amid such a situation, does the Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry-starrer Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi stand out as a breath of fresh air? Let's find out!

The film starts off with the introduction of a 50-something widower Durlabh Prasad (Sanjay Mishra) and his family consisting of his brother-in-law Ram Manch Prasad (Shrikant Verma) and nephew Murli (Vyom Yadav). All the three jointly run a barber shop in Banaras. Life becomes a challenge for the trio when the father of Murli’s love interest Mehak (Pallak Lalwani) Braj Narayan Bharti (Pravin Singh Sisodiya) becomes reluctant to get his daughter married in the trio’s household - a family which is devoid of any lady.

That’s when Murli hits upon an idea of getting his father remarried. After lots of efforts, Durlabh lands up reuniting with his lost love Babita (Mahima Chaudhry). Just as when love rekindles between them, Braj becomes ready to get his daughter married to Murli. This time, the condition is that Durlabh should forget Babita forever and should bury his dreams of marrying her.

What does Murli choose - his ladylove or his father’s happiness? What happens to Durlabh Prasad and Babita’s blossoming love life and other such questions are what forms the rest of the film.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Review: Actors' performance

Even though the film rides completely on the tired and tested shoulders of the veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, the slow paced script and direction fails to live up to the sheer brilliance of the genius like ‘THE Sanjay Mishra’. Despite everything, Sanjay Mishra remains true to his character and does not disappoint. On the other hand, there is Shrikant Verma, the proverbial dark horse in the running for the top slot. After having impressed everyone with his sheer brilliance in Jolly LLB 3 and other projects, he rises (yet again) to the occasion with this film. Just the right set of films, meaningful roles and avoiding overexposure will surely take this man places and to dizzying heights!

Strangely though, actress Mahima Chaudhry enters the film after quite some time. Even though she holds the fort thereafter, here again, the slow paced script and direction fails her sheer brilliance we had seen in films like Pardes, etc. Young actors Vyom Yadav and Pallak Lalwani have a long way to go in terms of their emotional scenes. Pravin Singh Sisodiya is decent in his role. Besides them, most of the other actors have been used as ‘props’ with no significant roles.

As for the film’s direction, Siddhant Raj Singh really needs to buckle up his craft. Although his direction mirrors his sincerity, but, in the times of AI, one needs to be 'ace of the pace', something that is terribly lacking in the film. The film’s writing (Prashant Singh) should have been more convincing. The film’s dialogue (Adesh K Arjun) is very simple. Since the film is a slice of life starring Sanjay Mishra, sprinkling a few one liners or punches could have helped the film in a big way.

Cinematography (Anil Singh) is just about good. The film's editing (Sanjay Sankla) is okay. Its music (Anurag Saikia) is decent, but suffers from a lack of recall value. The film’s background music (Arabinda Neog) tends to get repetitive at a few places.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Review: FPJ Verdict

If you want to enjoy a squeaky clean film that’s devoid of any abuses or sleaze fest, watching Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi won't hurt your eyes.