Matthew Perry Death: Friends Actors Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox 'Devastated', Lisa Kudrow To Adopt His Pet Dog

Matthew Perry with his Friends co-stars |

Actor Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars are 'devasted' by his death. Best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom, Matthew passed away on October 28 at the age of 54. He was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles residence. The news of his sudden death has left his fans mourning.

According to several media reports, Matthew's Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are also 'devastated' by his demise.

A reported in Page Six quoted a source saying, "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother. It’s just devastating. The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times."

Another news reported stated that Friends actors will be attending his services and Lisa, who played Phoebe in the show, is considering adopting Matthew's pet dog Alfred.

The report further stated that the cast of Friends cannot come to terms with his death as the actor was 'enjoying life and finally at peace with himself and was having the best year of his life since his book launch almost exactly one year ago'.

Matthew's family also expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for remembering the 'Friends' star. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," the late actor's family told TMZ.

Matthew shot to international fame with Friends for his portrayal of the socially awkward but amiable Chandler Bing who used sarcasm to get by in life. In 2021, he appeared on Friends reunion special along with his co-stars.

