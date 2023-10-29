Matthew Perry Death: Best One-Liners & Dialogues Of Chandler Bing

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
Actor Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in Friends was found dead at his LA home. Even after almost two decades since the show’s finale, Chandler's quotes and dialogues are fan favourites. Take a look at some of them:
“I’m not so good with the advice… Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”
“Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable"
“Because you’ve only known her for six weeks. I’ve got a carton of milk in my refrigerator I’ve had a longer relationship with”
“I know. This must be so hard. “Oh, no. Two women love me. They’re both gorgeous, my wallet is too small for my 50s, and my diamond shoes are too tight”
Monica: “Unbelievable! Why is your family Scottish?” Chandler: “Why is your family Ross?”
“I’m funny, right? What do you know? You’re a door. You only like knock-knock jokes”
“I say more dumb things before 9am than most people say all day"
"It’s always better to lie than to have the complicated discussion"
"I need a woman to have a quirky sense of humor. There's a bunch of jokes I use, and if she doesn't get them, she's probably not for me"
