Matthew Perry's Rare & Unseen Photos With Friends Co-Stars

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
Hollywood star Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 (LA time) in his Los Angeles residence
The actor reportedly died due to drowning in his hot tub
Perry, 54, became a household name after the portrayal of his character Chandler Bing in Friends
The show also starred David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc
Even after the show went off air in 2004, the six actors continued to remain friends
Here's an unseen picture of Perry and his on-screen wife Courtney Cox
One of Perry's closest friends from the sets of the show was Jennifer Aniston and their bond remained the same until the very end
Perry's tragic demise has left the entire industry shocked and an investigation has now been launched
