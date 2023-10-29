 Matthew Perry Death: Friends Actor's Last Instagram Post Was About 'Warm Water Swirling Around'
Matthew Perry Death: Friends Actor's Last Instagram Post Was About 'Warm Water Swirling Around'

Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub at his residence in Los Angeles. As per initial report by cops, the actor seems to have drowned to death

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image

Acclaimed Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, most popularly known as Chandler Bing from the sitcom Friends, passed away on October 28 (local time) at his Los Angeles house, leaving the entire world shocked and bereaved. The actor was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at his residence by his house help.

While an investigation has been launched in the case of his death, the 54-year-old's sudden demise has left his fans heartbroken. Amid all this, the actor's last Instagram post is now grabbing eyeballs. In his last post on his social media handle, Perry can be seen submerged neck-deep in a hot tub, eerily similar to the circumstances surrounding his death.

article-image

Matthew Perry's last Instagram post

Though not a very active personality on Instagram, Perry made sure to drop quirky and funny posts for his followers every now and then.

The late actor had shared his last post on Instagram five days ago, and in that, he can be seen taking a nice and warm dip in a hot tub with his headphones on.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," he captioned the post.

article-image

Matthew Perry death

As per reports, Perry had returned from his usual game of pickleball on Saturday afternoon (Los Angeles time) post which he asked his house help to run some errands. When he returned, he saw the actor submerged in his hot tub and after failing to get a response from him, he called 911. When cops and paramedics arrived, Perry was declared dead.

An investigation has been launched in the case and the Los Angeles police have already arrived at Perry's residence and are scouring for clues.

As per initial statement by the police, there are no signs of foul play and no drugs were also found at site. The actor seems to have died by drowning, the cops stated.

article-image

