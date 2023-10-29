Friends Star Matthew Perry Found Dead In Jacuzzi At Los Angeles Home

Mathew Perry | Twitter

In what comes as a shocking news, renowned actor Matthew Perry, who gained worldwide fame with his portrayal of the ever-so-sarcastic and funny Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, has passed away. The news has sent shockwaves not just across Hollywood but across the world and billions of Friends fans have been left mourning.

Perry was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in the wee hours of Sunday. As per reports, the 54-year-old actor had returned after a game of pickleball and had asked his house help to run some errands.

When the house help returned, he found Perry unresponsive in his jacuzzi and that is when he called 911.

As per initial information by cops, Perry seems to have died by drowning.

The cops added that no drugs were found on the scene and there were no signs of foul play. It is unclear as to what exactly happened before the actor breathed his last.

About Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry needs no introduction. The actor became a household name and had been basking in the love of billions ever since his sitcom Friends, co-starring David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, premiered in 1994.

In Friends, Perry played the role of Chandler, a grown up man who used his humour and sarcasm as a defence mechanism to deal with the rollercoaster that his life had been. In real life too, Perry was a lot like that.

For a major chunk of his life, Perry struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, and his tryst with it had began when he had just landed Friends. The actor admitted that at one point that addiction got so worse that he does not have any memory of filming three years of the show.

After a 10 year long battle with addiction and several rehabs and relapses, Perry finally went clean somewhere around 2010.

In his memoir, Perry had also revealed how he had "almost died" at the age of 49 after his colon burst open due to opioid overuse. He had termed surviving the gastrointestinal perforation as a "miracle".

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)