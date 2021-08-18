Matthew Perry Birthday Special: Funniest dialogues, jokes and one-liners of Chandler Bing

Advertisement

Actor, comedian and executive producer Matthew Perry will turn 52 on Thursday (August 19). He was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

He is best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in one of the most successful and longest-running sitcoms 'Friends.'

Matthew received immense popularity with his character and never failed to make the audience laugh.

His comic timing is commendable and many of his dialogues are famous and are still remembered by the fans.

Let’s take a look at some the best Chandler Bing dialogues and one-liners:

“Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.”

“Because you’ve only known her for six weeks. I’ve got a carton of milk in my refrigerator I’ve had a longer relationship with.”

“I’m not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

“I tend to keep talking until somebody stops me.”

“I know. This must be so hard. “Oh, no. Two women love me. They’re both gorgeous, my wallet is too small for my 50s, and my diamond shoes are too tight.”

Monica: “Unbelievable! Why is your family Scottish?” Chandler: “Why is your family Ross?”

Rachel: “Ta-daa!” Chandler: “Are we greeting each other this way now? Cause I like that.”

“I say more dumb things before 9 am than most people say all day.”

“I’m full, and yet I know if I stop eating this, I’ll regret it.”

Shelley: “Hey gorgeous, how’s it going?” Chandler: “Dehydrated Japanese noodles under fluorescent lights... does it get better than this?”

“Nice camouflage. For a minute, I almost didn’t see you.”

"What Do You Know? You're Just A Door. You Just Like Knock-Knock Jokes."

"Oh, We're Just Sitting Here Doing Nothing. It's Our Rehearsal For Tomorrow."

"The Fifth Dentist Caved And Now They’re All Recommending Trident?"

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:49 PM IST