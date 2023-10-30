RIP Matthew Perry: Fans Gather Outside ‘Friends’ Apartment In New York To Pay Tribute 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
Famous actor Matthew Perry who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the American sitcom Friends died on October 28 at the age of 54.
Matthew was found unconscious in a hot tub at his house in Los Angeles and first responders were unable to revive him.
The police confirmed they had mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s."
As celebrities and friends of the actor from the entertainment industry shared their condolences across social media, fans gathered outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in Friends to pay tribute.
A makeshift memorial was made outside the building where fans lingered in the rain, taking pictures, and leaving flowers at the corner.
Some even dropped by wearing Friends merchandise such as a t-shirt.
Besides Friends, Matthew appeared in other television series such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', 'Go On', 'The Odd Couple', and 'The West Wing'.
