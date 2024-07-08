 Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child After 7 Years Of Marriage, Actress Flaunts Baby Bump In Crop Top
The couple, who met on the set of 'Suite Francaise' in 2013, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie, 34, is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, multiple sources confirmed to People. The couple, who met on the set of 'Suite Francaise' in 2013, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. They kept their engagement low-key before their surprise wedding.

Robbie and Ackerley, also 34, have been close collaborators through their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they run alongside Robbie's childhood friend Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. The company has been behind successful projects including 'I, Tonya,' 'Birds of Prey,' and 'Barbie'-all of which stars Robbie.

Ackerley recently shared with The Sunday Times about their seamless work-life balance, and said that their personal and professional lives blend harmoniously without strict boundaries. "[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]," he said. "It's seamless. We don't have a toggle on, toggle off. It's all become one thing."

Representatives for Robbie and Ackerley have not commented on the pregnancy news as per People.

Margot Robbie, known for her acting roles, has also been involved in producing several Hollywood films. Among these, she co-produced the movie 'Barbie.' Director Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' also received Best Picture nomination at the 2024 Oscars, although it did not win despite critical acclaim.

Talking about Tom Ackerly, he is a versatile figure in the entertainment industry, serving as a producer, actor, and director. Meanwhile, on the work front, Margot Robbie has projects in development: 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' and 'Queen of the Air.'

