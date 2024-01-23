 Oscars 2024: Angry Margot Robbie Fans REACT After She Misses Nomination For Best Actress For Barbie
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOscars 2024: Angry Margot Robbie Fans REACT After She Misses Nomination For Best Actress For Barbie

Oscars 2024: Angry Margot Robbie Fans REACT After She Misses Nomination For Best Actress For Barbie

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
article-image

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led with 13 major nominations, while Barbie took 6 nominations.

However, Margot Robbie missed the nomination for Best Actress for Barbie, while Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Not just Margot; Greta Gerwig also did not make it to the Best Director nomination.

Read Also
Oscar 2024 Nominations Full List: Oppenheimer & Barbie Lead
article-image
Read Also
Full List Of Winners At Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, Succession, Barbie & More
article-image

Soon after Oscars 2024 nominations were announced, Margot Robbie fans expressed disappointment on X, formerly on Twitter. A user said, "So Ryan Gosling’s nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn’t nominated for playing barbie… in barbie #Oscars."

While another netizen said, "No nomination for Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig for the #Oscars but Ryan Gosling gets one. Literally the whole point of the Barbie film." Another user added, "ryan gosling got a nomination…for playing ken… but margot robbie didn’t get one…for playing barbie."

Check out the reactions:

Read Also
Barbie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Film Is A Nostalgic Candy Floss
article-image

Meanwhile, Barbie also includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, and Will Ferrell.

Read Also
Barbie and Oppenheimer Take the Lead in Nominations For the Golden Globe Awards
article-image

The film was released in July 2023 and clashed with Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oscars 2024: Angry Margot Robbie Fans REACT After She Misses Nomination For Best Actress For Barbie

Oscars 2024: Angry Margot Robbie Fans REACT After She Misses Nomination For Best Actress For Barbie

Oscars 2024: Nisha Pahuja's Indian Documentary To Kill A Tiger Gets Nominated For 96th Academy...

Oscars 2024: Nisha Pahuja's Indian Documentary To Kill A Tiger Gets Nominated For 96th Academy...

Oscar 2024 Nominations Full List: Oppenheimer & Barbie Lead

Oscar 2024 Nominations Full List: Oppenheimer & Barbie Lead

Varun Dhawan Praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail: 'Most Beautiful Film I've Seen'

Varun Dhawan Praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail: 'Most Beautiful Film I've Seen'

Arun Govil Disappointed After Attending Ram Mandir Inauguration For THIS Reason

Arun Govil Disappointed After Attending Ram Mandir Inauguration For THIS Reason