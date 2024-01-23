Oscars 2024: Angry Margot Robbie Fans REACT After She Misses Nomination For Best Actress For Barbie

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led with 13 major nominations, while Barbie took 6 nominations.

However, Margot Robbie missed the nomination for Best Actress for Barbie, while Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Not just Margot; Greta Gerwig also did not make it to the Best Director nomination.

Soon after Oscars 2024 nominations were announced, Margot Robbie fans expressed disappointment on X, formerly on Twitter. A user said, "So Ryan Gosling’s nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn’t nominated for playing barbie… in barbie #Oscars."

While another netizen said, "No nomination for Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig for the #Oscars but Ryan Gosling gets one. Literally the whole point of the Barbie film." Another user added, "ryan gosling got a nomination…for playing ken… but margot robbie didn’t get one…for playing barbie."

Check out the reactions:

Meanwhile, Barbie also includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, and Will Ferrell.

The film was released in July 2023 and clashed with Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer.