Manoj Bajpayee Takes Vodka Shots Before Every Scene To Improve His Performance? Actor REACTS To Rumours

Manoj Bajpayee |

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently addressed rumours of taking vodka shots before every scene on the sets. In one of his latest interviews, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor said he doesn’t need to be high on spirits to act.

Manoj Bajpayee said that because he takes swigs of a homeopathic medicine straight from the bottle, it led to rumours among actors and his co-stars that he takes vodka shots before every scene to improve his performance.

'Medicine ko vodka shots bana diya'

The actor said, "Once I was shooting for a film and a junior artist asked me, 'Sir what is it that you drink?' I told her, 'Yaar dawayi hai ye.' She then said, 'In our gang of actors, there is a myth that you take vodka shots before performing any scene'. I said, 'Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai. Tumne homeopathic medicine ko vodka shots bana diya, acting ka raaz woh kaise ho sakta hai'."

During the same interview, he was asked if he received 'Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan-type fees’ for The Family Man. To which, he replied, "Yeh OTT wale regular producer se kam nahi hai. They will pay big stars. I did not get the kind of money I should have for The Family Man."

He added, "Gora aayega, show karega toh de denge. Brands have factories in China because there is cheap labour. Similarly, I am the cheap labour here."

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the ZEE5 film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. In the film, he plays the role of a lawyer who takes on a powerful self-styled godman.