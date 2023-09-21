 Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To 3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra's Death: 'Unbelievably Shocking'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra passed away after meeting with a fatal accident on Thursday. Best known for his role of librarian Dubey in the film 3 idiots, Mishra met with a freak accident in the kitchen of his house, which led to his death.

As per reports, Mishra was working in the kitchen of his house when he slipped from a stool and fell, hurting his head. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, but he could not be saved.

Reportedly, Mishra's wife Suzanne Bernert was in Hyderabad for a shoot at the time of the actor's demise.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Akhil Mishra's death

As soon as news broke that Mishra had passed away, the entire film industry was left shocked by the sudden nature of the incident.

Several members of the film fraternity extended their heartfelt condolences to Mishra's family and remembered the late actor.

Among them was actor Manoj Bajpayee, who called Mishra's death "unbelievably shocking".

"Rest in peace Akhil Mishra Ji! This is unbelievably shocking! May god bless your soul with peace & tranquility!! Om Shanti," Bajpayee tweeted.

About Akhil Mishra

In his career spanning over several years, Mishra has featured in numerous well-received television shows, including Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Hatim, among others.

Over the course of his career, the actor made notable appearances in films such as Don, Gandhi, My Father, Shikhar, Kamla Ki Maut, and Well Done Abba, as well.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne Bernert, a German actress, best known for playing the role of Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister.

