3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Dies In An Accident, He Was 58

Actor Akhil Mishra, who is best known for playing the role of Librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, passed away in an accident. He was 58. The actor's body has been sent for post mortem.

According to media reports, the actor was working in his kitchen and slipped. He hurt his head after he fell and was found in a pool of blood.

The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital. however, he died after a few hours.

Akhil is survived by his wife Suzanne Bernert, who is a German actress. She was in Hyderabad when Akhil breathed his last. She reportedly said, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone".

A report in Indian Express stated that the actor was unwell for some time due to blood pressure-related issues.

Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) expressed its condolence on the demise of Akhil Mishra on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Akhil has also been a part of several popular television shows like Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Hatim and others. Over the years, Akhil also appeared in films like Don, Gandhi, My Father, Shikhar, Kamla Ki Maut, Well Done Abba.

Just a few days back, Suzanne said in an interview that Akhil had put his career on hold to help her learn 'shudh Hindi'. They got married in a traditional ceremony in September 2011 and have worked together in the film Kram and the TV series Mera Dil Dewaana.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)