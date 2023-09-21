Akhil Mishra Death: 3 Idiots Actor's Photos With German Wife Suzanne Bernert

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023

Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra, best known fir his role in the film 3 Idiots, has passed away

His demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry

The 58-year-old was reportedly working in the kitchen when he slipped and died

Mishra was married to German actress Suzanne Bernert, who is known for playing the role of Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister

The two have been married since 2009

Post his death, Suzanne said, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone".

Mishra and Suzanne have their social media handles filled with photos of each other

Suzanne had recently thanked her husband for being by her side and helping her learn Hindi to build a career in Bollywood

