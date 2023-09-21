Akhil Mishra Death: 3 Idiots Actor's Photos With German Wife Suzanne Bernert

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra, best known fir his role in the film 3 Idiots, has passed away
His demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry
The 58-year-old was reportedly working in the kitchen when he slipped and died
Mishra was married to German actress Suzanne Bernert, who is known for playing the role of Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister
The two have been married since 2009
Post his death, Suzanne said, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone".
Mishra and Suzanne have their social media handles filled with photos of each other
Suzanne had recently thanked her husband for being by her side and helping her learn Hindi to build a career in Bollywood
