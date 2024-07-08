Manisha Koirala Reveals Famous Photographer Schooled Her For Refusing To Wear Bikini: 'He Gave Me A Big Dialogue'

Actress Manisha Koirala, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently opened up about the challenges aspiring actresses have to face in the film industry. She recalled an incident when a senior photographer scolded her for refusing to wear a bikini for a photoshoot.

In an interview with Filmfare, Manisha stated that the incident took place during the initial stage of her career. "Very early on in my career I was asked to go and take photographs, and there was this very famous photographer. I went with my mom, and initially, that photographer said things like, ‘You are the next superstar and this and that.’ Cut to him bringing a two-piece bikini to me and asking me to wear it. I told him, ‘Sir, I wear this when I go to the beach or for a swim, but if this is the way I have to get into the movies, I don’t want it, and I am not wearing that,'" Manisha revealed.

The actress further mentioned that she stood her ground and refused to compromise on her principles. "I told him either you shoot me fully clothed otherwise I am… I remember he gave me a big dialogue. He said, ‘Jo mitti pighalne se sharmati ho uske murti kaise banaye (The clay that refuses to melt, how do I make a statue from it)’. I have not forgotten that," she shared.

The actress also stated that the same photographer later praised her success. "The same person did photograph me when I was a big celebrity and said, ‘Oh, I knew you were going to be a big star.' Not to be mean to the person, but their conscience level was that. Their exposure was that, so they behaved like that," Manisha explained.

Over the years, Manisha has received praises for her critically acclaimed performances in films like Bombay, Dil Se, Mann, Khamoshi: The Musical and 1942: A Love Story among others.

She is currently being lauded for playing the role of Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.