Manisha Koirala Reveals She Can't Conceive Baby Due To Cancer, Says She Won't Adopt Child: 'Would Rather Be Godmother'

Manisha Koirala is enjoying the success of her recently released series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress has been greatly appreciated for her strong portrayal of Mallikajaan in the series.

In an interview, Koirala, 53, revealed that she can't become a mother and has made peace with it. She said, “There are, somewhere, unfinished things in my life. As you grow older, you accept your reality. There are so many dreams that you realise are not going to happen, and you make peace with that. Motherhood is one of them."

"It was tough getting ovarian cancer and not being able to be a mother. But I made peace with that. And I said jo gaya so gaya, and let me do my best with what I have,” Manisha told NDTV.

Further, the actress said that she even thought a lot about adopting a baby, but she realised that she gets stressed and anxious quickly. "After a lot of debate, I made peace with that. That I'd rather be a godmother. So, I must make do with what I have.," she said.

Manisha shared that she has aging parents, emphasising that she is the apple of their eye and the center of their universe. As a result, she frequently visits her hometown of Kathmandu, Nepal, to spend time with them.

Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After a long fight, she was declared cancer-free in 2015. The actress was in the United States for six months for her treatment.