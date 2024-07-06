'I Get Attracted To Most Troubled Person In Room': Manisha Koirala On Why She Would Ignore Red Flags In Past Relationships

Manisha Koirala | Instagram

Actress Manisha Koirala is riding high on the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She portrayed the role of Malikajaan in the series. Speaking about the incident in her personal life, she spill the beans and how she ended up being in a toxic relationship. She reflects on her past relationship and how she has always been the one to ignore the red flags and date the 'wrong men' in life.

Here's What She Stated

Narrating the story of her past romances, Manisha revealed that she has often fallen for the wrong men in her life. According to her, "I used to wonder why am I doing this again and again, or if there was something wrong with me to be getting attracted to the most troubled person in the room. I figured that first, I needed to work on what was bothering me. I have been single for five to six years now, and I am not in the mood to mingle because I still feel like there is a lot of work I need to do on myself.”

She also further talked about her future and expressed what kind of person she would like to date in real life. Revealing what she is looking into a partner, she added, "Having said all that, at some point, I would love to have a good connection where I feel we both accept and are honest about where we are. It is very important to understand what are the lessons we need to learn to grow, and if we can support each other in our journey. I wish to be with somebody who has dreams and ambitions, and some sort of passion, because I am a very passionate person."

The Dil Se actress said that she has always been the one with the bigger heart, who often forgives the problems happening in her relationship. She also spoke about the struggle being an outsider, and coming from Nepal and how she did not let the need for loneliness affect her.

"I found a creative way to not be lonely. They would talk so romantically about relationships, about taking me on candlelight dinners, and I would wonder when that happened. There was a red flag every time, but then I would forgive and move on. With time and age, I realised that I had collected too many unnecessary people around me," she said.