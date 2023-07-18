Mangalavaar Teaser: RX100 Director Ajay Bhupathi Returns With New Village Action Thriller

Known for his cult blockbuster RX100, Ajay Bhupathi brings another intensely intriguing flick on sets titled as ‘Mangalavara’. The Hindi teaser of this raw and rustic village action thriller released on Tuesday and it's garnering phenomenal response from everyone in no-time.

As the title of the teaser says ‘Fear In Eyes’, it unveiled fear in the eyes of a few villagers with breathtaking visuals and thrilling BGM.

Justifying his own statements about the content, Ajay seems to deliver a never-seen-before genre film in Indian cinema.

The extremely raw and intense clips sent chills down the spine and background score by ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath has added eerie soul to it.

Read Also Kiccha Sudeepa Finally REACTS To Cheating Allegations By Film Producers

Besides Payal Rajput, the teaser also gave a glimpse of Shravan Reddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Nandita Swetha, Ajay Ghosh, Laxman and many others playing the pivotal roles in the film.

Leaving no stone unturned in standards, the team has successfully wrapped up the 99 days of shoot on June 12th and are now heading to the post production works.

Speaking on the occasion, Producers Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma M said “Our director Ajay Bhupathi has proved himself as a phenomenal filmmaker yet again. He made a commercial film with great content. It’s going to be a next level film from Indian cinema and the instant trending teaser gives a glimpse of it. We’re extremely happy for the response to the teaser. Making Mangalavaar on uncompromised quality and content standards, we finished the 99 days of shoot schedule.While the post production works are commencing at full pace, we’re aiming for a Pan Indian release. ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath’s music is going to be major add-on to this project. "

Director Ajay Bhupati said “Our Mangalavaaram is a village-based rare action-thriller set in 90’s backdrop. It sticks to our nativity with raw, rustic visuals and emotions. There are 30 characters in the story and every character has got a certain place in the larger scheme of the film. ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring music for this film and thus the background score is going to be a major highlight of the film."

Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma M are backing this project under Mudra Media Works & A Creative Works.

Believing in the potential of content, makers aimed for a Pan Indian grand release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages soon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)