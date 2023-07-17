Kiccha Sudeepa Finally REACTS To Cheating Allegations By Film Producers

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa has reacted to cheating allegations against him and said the truth will come out soon. For those unversed, film producers Rehman and MN Kumar have accused Kiccha of cheating. A few days back, Rehman alleged that the Vikrant Rona actor took money from him and did not return. Before that MN Kumar cried foul that the actor has taken his remuneration in full for a film, which is yet to be greenlit.

In fact, Kiccha had also filed a defamation case against MN Kumar. Recently, the actor appeared at a court in Bengaluru related to the case.

While speaking to media persons outside the court, Kiccha reportedly said, "I would not have survived in the industry for such a long period of time if I had committed mistakes. It becomes a contempt of court if I speak about the entire issue, let the court decide."

Rehman's allegations against Kiccha

While interacting with media persons, the producer had stated he is in financial crisis and asked the actor to return the money.

Rehman had reportedly said, "I am not complaining against Sudeepa. Post the success of Huchcha (Kiccha's 2001 film), I invested about Rs 30 lakh in buying the remake rights of Hindi films to do it in Kannada with Sudeepa in the lead role, based on his suggestions, but it did not happen because of several reasons. Rs 5 lakh was paid in advance, out of which I got only Rs 1.80 lakh. I did not get the money back. I request him to return the money as I am in financial crisis now."

The producer also revealed that he tried to buy the rights of Swarg after the Vikrant Rona actor approached him. Later, on the actor's suggestion, he also reportedly tried to buy the rights of Andaz Aapna Aapna. The producer said that he lost Rs 35 lakh on remakes but all the projects got shelved.

Reportedly, Rehman also mentioned that he tried reach to Sudeepa several times but there was no response from the actor. The producer also said that he visited Sudeepa's home around 150 times but whenever he went, the actor was unavailable or he refused to meet him.

MN Kumar's accusations

On the other hand, shared, “I have produced four of his films till now. Mukunda Murari was our last collaboration. Post that, we had discussed another film, with Sudeepa as the lead and he had agreed to take it up too. I have already paid his complete remuneration, but he is yet to give me his dates for the film."

He added, "I have paid him around Rs 9 crore, even paid Rs 10 lakh for the renovation of his kitchen because he asked me to, and additionally paid an advance to director Nanda Kishore and got the title for this film Muttatti Satyaraju registered with the film chamber. But now, he has announced a film with a Tamil producer. He had assured me that he would start my film post Kotigobba 3 and Pailwan, but that did not happen. After that, he pushed it further by saying that he would take it up after."

The producer added further that the actor has been evasive by not answering his frantic phone calls and has apparently even changed his phone number.

