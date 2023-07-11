After MN Kumar, Producer Rehman Accuses Kiccha Sudeepa Of Cheating: 'I Am In Financial Crisis Now'

After MN Kumar, another film producer Rehman has accused Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa of cheating. According to several media reports, Rehman has alleged that the Vikrant Rona actor took money from him and did not return.

While interacting with media persons, the producer said he is in financial crisis and asked the actor to return the money.

Rehman reportedly said, "I am not complaining against Sudeepa. Post the success of Huchcha (Kiccha's 2001 film), I invested about Rs 30 lakh in buying the remake rights of Hindi films to do it in Kannada with Sudeepa in the lead role, based on his suggestions, but it did not happen because of several reasons. Rs 5 lakh was paid in advance, out of which I got only Rs 1.80 lakh. I did not get the money back. I request him to return the money as I am in financial crisis now."

Read Also Kichcha Sudeep Accused By Kannada Film Producer Of Leaving Him Cash-Strapped For 8 Years

The producer also revealed that he tried to buy the rights of Swarg after the Vikrant Rona actor approached him. Later, on the actor's suggestion, he also reportedly tried to buy the rights of Andaz Aapna Aapna. The producer said that he lost Rs 35 lakh on remakes but all the projects got shelved.

Reportedly, Rehman also filed a case against Sudeepa at Producers’ Association eight years ago, however, the case was closed. He also mentioned that he tried reach to Sudeepa several times but there was no response from the actor. The producer also said that he visited Sudeepa's home around 150 times but whenever he went, the actor was unavailable or he refused to meet him.

A few days back, Kannada film producer MN Kumar cried foul that the actor has taken his remuneration in full for a film, which is yet to be greenlit.

Read Also Tamil Producer Who Claimed Jawan Is Plagiarised, Accuses Actor Ajith Kumar Of Cheating

Accusing Kiccha of not having committed to the project wholly, Kumar addressed the media and shared, “I have produced four of his films till now. Mukunda Murari was our last collaboration. Post that, we had discussed another film, with Sudeepa as the lead and he had agreed to take it up too. I have already paid his complete remuneration, but he is yet to give me his dates for the film."

He added, "I have paid him around Rs 9 crore, even paid Rs 10 lakh for the renovation of his kitchen because he asked me to, and additionally paid an advance to director Nanda Kishore and got the title for this film Muttatti Satyaraju registered with the film chamber. But now, he has announced a film with a Tamil producer. He had assured me that he would start my film post Kotigobba 3 and Pailwan, but that did not happen. After that, he pushed it further by saying that he would take it up after."

The producer added further that the actor has been evasive by notanswering his frantic phone calls and has apparently even changed his phone number. However, the actor reportedly filed a defamation case against him and also asked for an unconditional apology and Rs 10 crore.