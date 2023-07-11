Tamil Producer Who Claimed Jawan Is Plagiarised, Accuses Actor Ajith Kumar Of Cheating |

Superstar Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in the film Thunivu, has now been accused of cheating by Tamil producer Manickam Narayanan. It is the same person who also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has been plagiarised from the Tamil film Perarasu which was released in 2006. During an interaction with the media, Narayanan made shocking claims.

He said, "Ajith borrowed money from me many years back as he wanted to send his parents on a holiday to Malaysia. He told me then that he would do a film for me and we could adjust this amount with his salary. However, to date, he has not returned the money nor done a film for me. He has not spoken about this at all in all these years. He calls himself a gentleman, but he's not!"

"He has a very good family and he is earning Rs 50 crores and more for every film. What is the need for him to cheat people?" added Narayanan.

Ajith is yet to respond to these claims. Last month, the actor went on a bike trip to Nepal. He gifted his fellow rider a BMW superbike worth over Rs 12 Lakh for organising it.

Coming back to Jawan, Narayanan filed a complaint against director Atlee for allegedly copying the story of Perarasu since he owns the rights to the same.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the prevue of his upcoming action thriller Jawan.

The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true pan-India film.

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7.