Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan's 'Maa' Tattoo In Jawan Prevue?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with yet another sure-shot blockbuster. On Monday morning, he dropped the much-awaited prevue of his upcoming film 'Jawan', and within minutes, it garnered millions of views on social media platforms. The prevue has sent all his fans into a frenzy and at present, it is the most talked about thing on the internet.

As soon as the prevue released, fans of SRK got busy dissecting it and hunting Easter Eggs in the video, which will help them get more insights into what the film would be.

The prevue also showed SRK in six different avatars, something which he has never done in his career until now.

Did you spot SRK's 'Maa' tattoo?

'Jawan' is the first time that SRK will be seen sporting the bald look on screen, and a glimpse of it has already been given by the makers in the prevue. Fans couldn't help but gush about the actor in the never-seen-before avatar, and the eagle-eyed audience also spotted a tattoo on his bald forehead to enhance his look.

A closer look at the tattoo revealed that it has something to do with the mother of SRK's character in the film. The word 'Maa' can be seen inked on the side of the actor's head, followed by a couple of more words, and the only way to check out the whole tattoo is to watch 'Jawan' on the silver screen.

The prevue also began with SRK's character speaking about a promise that he made to his mother, thus highlighting the importance of his mother in his life.

About Jawan

'Jawan' marks SRK's first collaboration with south director Atlee, and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Not just that, but Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a special cameo in the film, and Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and Mukesh Chhabra are also a part of the big-budget actioner.

'Jawan' is set to release in theatres on September 7, 2023.

