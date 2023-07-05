Kiccha Sudeepa Fulfills Wish Of 9-Year-Old Fan Diagnosed With Cancer (WATCH)

In a heartwarming gesture, renowned South actor Kiccha Sudeep, known not just for his talent but also his philanthropic endeavors, has fulfilled the wish of a brave little girl battling cancer.

Sudeep, through his Kiccha Charitable Trust, has once again become a beacon of hope and support, extending his helping hand to those in need.

Sakshi, a nine-year-old girl studying in the third grade, has been diagnosed with non-metastatic osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Despite the critical condition, she finds herself in, Sakshi remains a dedicated fan of Sudeep, with the song 'Tithali' from the film Ranna holding a special place in her heart.

KICCHA SUDEEP MEETS HIS LITTLE FAN SAKSHI

Upon learning about Sakshi's wish to meet him, Sudeep wasted no time and promptly made his way to the Sri Shankar Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Chamarajpet.

With a heart full of compassion, the actor spent quality time with the young girl, bringing a smile to her face by personally autographing her cherished possessions. However, Sudeep's support didn't end there.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO HER FAMILY

Recognizing the financial hardships faced by Sakshi's parents, Mahinder and Surekha Rani, as they tirelessly care for their daughter, Sudeep generously extended his assistance towards her ongoing treatment.

This compassionate act has not only alleviated the financial burden on the struggling family but has also touched the hearts of the dedicated medical professionals and staff at the hospital.

Sakshi, filled with joy upon meeting her beloved idol, expressed her profound gratitude to Sudeep and wished him well. Her father, Mahinder, who works as a carpenter, and her mother, Surekha Rani, a homemaker, are immensely grateful to Sudeep for his benevolence during these challenging times.

The doctors and hospital staff have also expressed their heartfelt appreciation for Sudeep's support, which has undoubtedly made a significant difference in Sakshi's life.