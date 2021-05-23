Manav Kaul reflects on how travelling and reading other wordsmiths have impacted his writing over the years

Kaul found himself reading more and more, including works by writers such as Nirmal Verma and Vinod Kumar Shukla. “I discovered good writing and realised what a beautiful world it is. So, it might have started with pretence but then I was fascinated and have remained fascinated since,” he adds.

On writing and more

Although his spectrum of reading was quite limited in the initial years, Kaul shares that in the past six or seven years, he has started exploring writers outside of his comfort zone. “I started exploring Scandinavian writers. I started researching about writers and the kind of books they have written and are writing now,” he says.

For the past two years, he has also been delving into writings by female authors. His own writing, he believes, has been enriched by the different perspectives he has gained from these books. “Secondly, when you travel you stop taking yourself seriously because nobody knows you. For instance, if I go to a small village in France, nobody knows or cares about who I am. You understand that you don’t matter. Then when you write, everything becomes so light and you start seeing life very differently,” he says.