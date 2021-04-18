I am not afraid of trying anything new: Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat

“The story’s responsibility was on Hathi Ram’s shoulders and that character has every layer, every emotion that a common man can relate to. He is a failure on the home as well as work front. He wants to do good but he also gets frustrated and irritated with the situation around him. He faces all the negative emotions but he overcomes them to emerge a winner. However, the beauty of the show is that he is as ordinary a winner as he should be. He is still not the pioneer of social change but a lot changes in his own life. He is a winner from within and that is what the aam aadmi connects to,” he says, analysing the role that made such a huge impact on the audience's minds.

Ask him about his family’s reaction to his achievement, and you can hear the warmth flooding his voice as he speaks fondly of them. “My younger brother, who stays in Chandigarh once asked me how I’m dealing with the attention, because people there are asking to click pictures with him because he is my brother!” he laughs. His parents, naturally, are proud of him and relieved that his work is being recognised. “My father is more aware of how things work here. My mother is also really happy but her only two questions for me when she calls are, ‘khana khaya?’ and ‘tabiyat theek hai na?’,” he shares with a smile.

Act one

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, a young Jaideep did not dream of beating up villains on the silver screen but of fighting the real enemies of the country. “I wanted to join the Indian Army but that somehow did not work out. Frustrated with things around me, I joined theatre while I was in college,” he recalls.