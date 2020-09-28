‘There is no point fighting with someone over privileges’: Jaideep Ahlawat on nepotism in Bollywood

Ahlawat, who is a self-made artist, shared his thoughts on nepotism in Bollywood. He asserted that it exists in every field and the only way to fight it is to be true to your work and not complain about losing opportunities without moving a muscle.

He said, “There is no place in the world, where if your family has been working since the beginning and you don’t happen to have a leverage. Even if you’re a farmer and you have 50 acres of land, and if your son wants to be a farmer, it is quite obvious that he also has the same share of land. Now, if someone else’s father has only 2 acres of land, will he fight with the person who has more than him? Not to mention it also depends if the person who wants to be a farmer can farm well or not. Nepotism exists in politics as well, in fact that is what needs to be highlighted because it does affect the entire country.”

“Everyone in their life comes with certain privileges. There is no point fighting with someone over it. Your fight should be beyond that. If I keep thinking that all the star-kids getting opportunities and I am not, then eventually I won’t get. What I can do is push myself harder to be better than them. At the end of the day, I feel if you’re true to your work, you will eventually get noticed by the public. Our audience is intelligent and they know who delivers better,” added Jaideep.

‘Khaali Peeli’, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, was initially scheduled for a big screen release. It will now release on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2.