'The White Tiger' actor Adarsh Gourav gets candid about the movie, his BAFTA nomination, and more

Growing up in Jamshedpur, Adarsh Gourav – like many others who were born in the small town of Jharkhand – would tell people that he belongs to a place where Priyanka Chopra was born. Little did he know, that one day, he would be acting alongside the former beauty queen and global icon. And not just that, but winning international acclaim too!

For his role of Balram Halwai in The White Tiger – also starring PC and Rajkummar Rao – Adarsh has recently won the Rising Star award at The Asian World Film Festival. He has also been nominated in the lead actor category at the upcoming BAFTA 2021 alongside veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, Taram Rahimare, Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed and the late Chadwick Boseman. The Ramin Bahrani-directorial, an adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, has also been nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the upcoming Academy Awards.

With so much critical appreciation and acclaim coming his way for his first lead role in a movie, it is natural that it is yet to completely sink in. “It is very overwhelming,” he admits, but Adarsh isn’t exactly taking time off to bask in the glory. “As much as I appreciate these accolades, it works better for me if I move on and focus on other things, but of course, it’s a really good feeling,” says the 26-year-old.

Not a filmy childhood

In his own words, Adarsh had a childhood that was close to ideal. An active child right from the beginning, his day would consist of playing for long hours with his friends, attending tuition classes and taking part in sports activities. Considering where he has ended up, it would have been safe to assume that he was always enamoured by the big screen or played hooky with his friends to watch the latest film in theatres. But Adarsh had no such ‘filmy’ aspirations.