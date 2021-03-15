'So so proud': Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav celebrate Oscar nomination for 'The White Tiger'

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav on Monday celebrated the nomination of their film "The White Tiger" in the best adapted screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd edition of Academy Awards.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film bagged the nomination along with films like "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm", "The Father", "Nomadland", and "One Night in Miami".

The nominations were announced by Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas from London.

"We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger," the actor, who also serves as an executive producer on "The White Tiger" along with Ava DuVernay, wrote on Instagram.