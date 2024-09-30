 Mallika Sherawat Gives Witty Reply To Pap Saying He's Seeing Her For First Time: '20 Saal Se Industry Mein Hoon Aur Tune...'
Mallika Sherawat Gives Witty Reply To Pap Saying He's Seeing Her For First Time: '20 Saal Se Industry Mein Hoon Aur Tune...'

Mallika Sherawat will be seen next in Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
article-image

Mallika Sherawat is making her much-anticipated comeback to cinema with Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video after a significant hiatus. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead. Earlier today, September 30, the actress stepped out to promote her upcoming movie.

Sherawat was seen posing for the paparazzi when one of them complimented her with an enthusiastic "Wow!" To this, she gave a witty reply, "Bada wow wow kar raha hai." Later the same remarked, "Aapko pehle baar dekha isiliye wow kar raha hai." The actress humorously replied, “Kamal hai, 20 saal se main industry mai hoon, tune mujhe pehli baar dekha?"

Check out the viral video:

Further, the pap explained that he was seeing her for the first time in real life. Mallika added, "Yeh baccha hai. Iske doodh ke daanth toothe hain ya nahi?" The Murder actress also urged the paparazzi to watch her movie in the cinemas.

Earlier, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj revealed that he had written the role of Chanda specially for Mallika. In an exclusive conversation with Money Control, Raaj shared that the actress was shocked to know that she was being offered a role in a Hindi film and not an item song. "I called her, I have written a character for you, and she was like, really, mujhe laga kuch gaane ke liye bula rahe ho. The moment she heard the role, she immediately said yes to it," Raaj added.

Meanwhile, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 October 2024.

