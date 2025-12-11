'Malicious And Incorrect': Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Rumours Of Divorce With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan / Abhishek Bachchan | Instagram

For the past few years, there have been rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting divorced. But, time and again, they have debunked the rumours by being spotted together. Now, recently, in an interview, Abhishek opened up about the divorce rumours and called it 'malicious and incorrect'.

While talking to Peeping Moon, Abhishek said, "If you are a celebrity, people are going to conject about everything. Any rubbish they (media) have written is completely false. Not based on any fact whatsoever, malicious and incorrect."

"They have been doing this before we got married. First, they were deciding when we are getting married, then once we got married, then they are going to decide when we will get divorced. This is all rubbish. She knows my truth, I know her truth. We go back to a happy and healthy family, which is most important, and that's all that matters," he added.

When asked if these rumours affect him, Abhishek said, "No, because if there was any truth to it, it would, but it doesn't."

The actor further said, "I will not tolerate any falsehood, manufactured rubbish about me or my family."

This year, when Abhishek Bachchan won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in I Want To talk, the actor had thanked Aishwarya in his speech.

Abhishek Bachchan Upcoming Movies

Abhishek currently has two films lined up. He will be seen in King, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and others.

The actor will also be seen in Raja Shivaji, which stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. It is not yet revealed which character Abhishek is playing in the movie.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has no films in her kitty right now, but her fans have been waiting to watch her on the big screens soon.