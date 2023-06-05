Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in major car crash in Kerala, 3 others hospitalised

Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi passed away in a major car crash in Kerala in the wee hours of Monday. He was accompanied by three other artists when the accident took place. Their car reportedly collided with a goods carrier near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur.

Sudhi was 39 when he breathed his last.

The three other actors, who were in the car with him, have now been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment.

Kollam Sudhi dies in car crash

According to the Kaipamangalam police, Sudhi was travelling in the car along with actors Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh. The car collided with a goods carrier around 4:30 am while the artists were returning home from Vatakara after a stage show.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital, and while Sudhi succumbed to his injuries, the others were transferred to a private hospital in Kochi for better treatment.

"It was a head-on-collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment," cops told PTI.

Who was Kollam Sudhi?

Sudhi became a household name as he won hearts with his mimicry of actor Jagadeesh.

He went on to be a part of the show 'Star Magic' and his interactions and banters with the co-contestants, along with his hilarious makeovers, made him immensely popular among the Malayalam audience.

In 2015, Sudhi marked his film debut with 'Kanthari', and later, he went on to star in films like 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan', 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan,' and others.

