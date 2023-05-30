Noted Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passes away; Here are 5 of his best movies

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment

Following Pengan’s hospitalisation, many from the film fraternity had turned to social media to request financial aid for his treatment and liver transplant. But he passed away before all arrangements could be made

Harish Pengan was known for his comedy roles. Here are 5 of his best movies

Anugrahithan Antony (2021)

Maheshinte Prathikaram (2016)

Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022)

Minnal Murali (2021)

Honey Bee 2: Celebrations (2017)

The 48 year old actor began his career in 2011 with the movie 'Note Out' directed by Kutty Naduvil

Members of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and actors Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese have expressed their grief over the demise of the actor

Some of his other movies are, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Vellaripattanam, Jan. E. Man, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo&Jo, etc