Noted Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passes away; Here are 5 of his best movies

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment
Following Pengan’s hospitalisation, many from the film fraternity had turned to social media to request financial aid for his treatment and liver transplant. But he passed away before all arrangements could be made
Harish Pengan was known for his comedy roles. Here are 5 of his best movies
Anugrahithan Antony (2021)
Maheshinte Prathikaram (2016)
Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022)
Minnal Murali (2021)
Honey Bee 2: Celebrations (2017)
The 48 year old actor began his career in 2011 with the movie 'Note Out' directed by Kutty Naduvil
Members of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and actors Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese have expressed their grief over the demise of the actor
Some of his other movies are, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Vellaripattanam, Jan. E. Man, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo&Jo, etc