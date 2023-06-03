Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passes away at 39 to heart attack

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi, who acquired national acclaim while playing child artiste to film legend Dr. Vishnuvardhan in 'Hello Daddy' passed away, following a heart attack. The actor was just 39.

He reportedly complained of chest pain and was being rushed to the hospital, when he succumbed to his ailment at his residence in Ittamadu, Bengaluru.

The actor was unmarried. His loss is being mourned by his bereaved family, friends and loved ones.

The actor rose to fame as a child artiste, while playing son to Dr. Vishnuvardhan in 'Hello Daddy'. This propelled him to take up acting further and he starred in prominent Kannada films like 'Muthinantha Hendthi', 'Keralida Kesari' and 'Nishabdha'.

He further ventured into direction and acting in television serials, thereby giving audiences a glimpse of his ability to dabble across multiple formats.

Some of his recent appearances include the serial 'Punar Vivaha' which was produced by Shruthi Naidu, Owing to good TRPs, the actor was offered a lot of devotional TV shows. He was seen in 'Hara Hara Mahadev' and even tried his hand in a Tamil serial.

The actor was last in talks with prominent Kannada channels, wanting to direct more shows in the language.

KANNADA CELEBS WHO HAVE PASSED AWAY DUE TO HEART ATTACK

In recent years, the Kannada film industry lost many gems owing to heart attacks. Including the likes of Puneeth Rajkumar, Lakshman, Mandeep Roy and Bullet Prakash, Sandalwood was recently shaken by the tragic demise of Sampath Raj, who died by suicide. The actor's close friend and associate Rajesh Dhruva had cited that a prank gone wrong led to Raj's accidental demise. Dhruva mentioned that Raj was playing a prank upon his wife, threatening to hang himself but it unfortunately ended gruesomely. This shocking revelation left the Kannada film industry and fans shell-shocked.