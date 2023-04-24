Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram dies by suicide at 35

Bengaluru: Small-time Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram was found dead at his house in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 35.

The actor played roles in several TV serials and films such as 'Agnisakshi' and 'Sri Balaji Photo Studio'.

"We still have to see you on the big stage"

Ram's friend Rajesh Dhruva, also an actor, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. He said, “We do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are yet to be made. There is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Please come back.”

Sampath was reportedly upset over not being offered enough work, sources say.

The police have registered a case and suspect suicide. His funeral was conducted Sunday in his hometown NR Pura.