 Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram dies by suicide at 35
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKannada TV actor Sampath J Ram dies by suicide at 35

Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram dies by suicide at 35

Sampath was reportedly upset over not being offered enough work, sources say.

Shankar RajUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru: Small-time Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram was found dead at his house in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 35.

The actor played roles in several TV serials and films such as 'Agnisakshi' and 'Sri Balaji Photo Studio'.

"We still have to see you on the big stage"

Ram's friend Rajesh Dhruva, also an actor, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. He said, “We do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are yet to be made. There is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Please come back.”

Sampath was reportedly upset over not being offered enough work, sources say.

The police have registered a case and suspect suicide. His funeral was conducted Sunday in his hometown NR Pura.

Read Also
Remembering Dr. Rajkumar on his 94th birth anniversary: 10 Facts you must know about Kannada...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fight for 'hot' seat heats up in Karnataka: DKS, Sidda or Lingayat CM? Congress needs...

Fight for 'hot' seat heats up in Karnataka: DKS, Sidda or Lingayat CM? Congress needs...

Day after his arrest, HC dismisses habeas corpus plea pertaining to Amritpal Singh

Day after his arrest, HC dismisses habeas corpus plea pertaining to Amritpal Singh

USAF officer says US committed to free Indo-Pacific region

USAF officer says US committed to free Indo-Pacific region

West Bengal: BJP minority wing plans agitation against Mamata Banerjee's Eid speech

West Bengal: BJP minority wing plans agitation against Mamata Banerjee's Eid speech

Balesh Dhankar, ex-chief of Overseas Friends of BJP in Australia, guilty of raping & drugging 5...

Balesh Dhankar, ex-chief of Overseas Friends of BJP in Australia, guilty of raping & drugging 5...