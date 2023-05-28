Ambareesh Birth Anniversary: Must-know facts about the politician and celebrated Kannada actor

Ambareesh | Wikipedia

Malavalli Huchchegowda Amarnath, known by his stage name Ambareesh, was an Indian actor, media personality, and politician from Karnataka; and he was born on May 29, 1952, in Doddarasinakere, Mysore State, India. And, on this day in 2023, take a moment to know more about this popular politician and actor; and his contributions to India’s cultural and political landscape.

All you need to know about Ambareesh:

Born in 1952, he was educated in Mandya before moving to Mysore for his higher studies. His granduncle was the violin maestro Chowdiah.

Caught a lucky break into the Kannada film industry when one of his closest friends, Sangram Singh, recommended his name to play an antagonist’s role in Puttana Kanagal’s 1972 film, Naagarahaavu.

Known as the ‘angry young man’ of the 1980s, he started with the 1981 film Antha which was one of the earliest depictions of politicians being shown as corrupt. His other film, Chakravyuha was remade in Hindi as Inquilaab which starred Amitabh Bachchan (who was himself known as an angry young man in Bollywood cinema).

The first Kannada actor to inaugurate the Karnataka Government’s world-famous Mysore Dasara festival, he holds the record of having acted as a lead the most times in Kannada films with over 208 films.

Joined the Congress party in 1994 ahead of the state assembly elections that year but quit the party in 1996 after he was denied a ticket to contest the 1996 General Elections.

Joined the Janata Dal and won a seat in the 1998 General Elections but rejoined Congress a year later. Ultimately resigned in 2009 after being unhappy with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award.

Started developing health issues in 2014 and eventually he passed away from a heart attack on November 24, 2018, with his death being greatly mourned by the entire film industry of South India and many Bollywood actors.