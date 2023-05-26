Nitin Gadkari Birthday: Must-know facts about this highly popular Indian politician

Nitin Gadkari | Wikipedia

Nitin Gadkari, an Indian politician and the current Minister of Road Transport and Highways, was born on May 27, 1957, in Nagpur, Bombay State. And, in 2023, this date marks his birthday. On this day, take a moment to know more about him, also known as the ‘Highwayman of India’, and his contributions to the development of India and its infrastructure.

All you need to know about Nitin Gadkari: