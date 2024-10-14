 Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala

Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala

The passenger on the scooter sustained minor injuries, reports said

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

Popular Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested by police in the wee hours on Monday, October 14, for drunk driving and hitting a two-wheeler in Kerala. He has reportedly faced multiple charges in connection with the incident.

According to media reports, the incident took place at 11:45 pm on Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road within the Museum police station limits in Thiruvananthapuram. After being informed of the situation, police arrived at the scene and immediately took Baiju into custody. His arrest was recorded at 12:30 am on Monday.

A report in The Hindu claimed that Baiju's daughter was also present in the car with him when the incident took place. It has also been said that Baiju is believed to have lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a road construction barrier. In the process, he collided with the scooterist and struck two signal posts before coming to a sudden stop.

Read Also
Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested For 'Defaming' Ex-Wife Amrutha Suresh, Causing 'Emotional Distress' To...
article-image

Later, cops were informed by a doctor from General Hospital that the actor was under the influence of alcohol.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution

Baiju has been charged under Section 281 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving on a public road, as well as Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police have taken custody of the car involved in the incident. The passenger on the scooter, who sustained minor injuries, has not filed a complaint with the authorities.

The actor was later released on station bail, reports mentioned.

Read Also
Who Is Oviya Helen? Know About Tamil Actress Whose Alleged S*x Video Leaked Online
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Baiju will be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film L2: Empuraan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do...

'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do...

Watch: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance With Daughter, Request Paps Not To...

Watch: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance With Daughter, Request Paps Not To...

Anupamaa Team Stranded In Dwarka After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Sand, Rupali Ganguly & Others Opt For...

Anupamaa Team Stranded In Dwarka After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Sand, Rupali Ganguly & Others Opt For...

Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala

Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala

Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front...

Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front...