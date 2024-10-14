Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala

Popular Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested by police in the wee hours on Monday, October 14, for drunk driving and hitting a two-wheeler in Kerala. He has reportedly faced multiple charges in connection with the incident.

According to media reports, the incident took place at 11:45 pm on Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road within the Museum police station limits in Thiruvananthapuram. After being informed of the situation, police arrived at the scene and immediately took Baiju into custody. His arrest was recorded at 12:30 am on Monday.

A report in The Hindu claimed that Baiju's daughter was also present in the car with him when the incident took place. It has also been said that Baiju is believed to have lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a road construction barrier. In the process, he collided with the scooterist and struck two signal posts before coming to a sudden stop.

Later, cops were informed by a doctor from General Hospital that the actor was under the influence of alcohol.

Baiju has been charged under Section 281 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving on a public road, as well as Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police have taken custody of the car involved in the incident. The passenger on the scooter, who sustained minor injuries, has not filed a complaint with the authorities.

The actor was later released on station bail, reports mentioned.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Baiju will be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film L2: Empuraan.