 Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested For 'Defaming' Ex-Wife Amrutha Suresh, Causing 'Emotional Distress' To Minor Daughter
Kadavantra police took Bala into custody and he is anticipated to be presented in court shortlY

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image

Popular Malayalam film actor Bala was arrested on Monday morning (October 14) after a complaint was lodged by his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh, a singer, and their daughter. According to media reports, authorities have stated that the charges against him include defamation on social media, insulting womanhood, and cruelty towards children.

In her complaint, Amrutha reportedly stated that Bala's videos have "emotionally harmed their daughter." Additionally, Bala's manager, Rajesh, has also been arrested from the actor's Kochi house.

Kadavantra police took Bala into custody and he is anticipated to be presented in court shortly.

Reports state that Bala has been charged for outraging a woman's modesty, along with further allegations under juvenile justice laws.

A case was filed on October 12, naming three individuals as suspects. Bala is identified as the primary accused, with Rajesh listed as the second accused and Ananthakrishnan, the founder of Film Factory, as the third.

Amrutha reacts

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Amrutha said, "I faced unspeakable physical and mental torture continuously. I left that house when it began to affect my daughter). Even after the divorce, when we hoped to live in peace, he continued to follow us. We faced severe harassment on social media, and even going to school became troublesome."

Amrutha also revealed that her call records were leaked to certain channels, leading to false accusations against them during interviews.

Previously, Bala had claimed that his ex-wife was preventing him from seeing their daughter following the end of their marriage. Their daughter had also posted a video message on Instagram to open up about the emotional distress she and her mother have experienced due to her father's inappropriate behaviour.

