 Tollywood Actor Nithin Arrested For Gold Chain Snatching In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTollywood Actor Nithin Arrested For Gold Chain Snatching In Hyderabad

Tollywood Actor Nithin Arrested For Gold Chain Snatching In Hyderabad

Actor Nithin, known for his stint in Tollywood film ‘Baby’ has been arrested by the Hyderabad police after he was caught snatching a gold chain off a 20 year old girl’s neck.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Actor Nithin, known for his stint in Tollywood Film ‘Baby’ has shockingly been arrested in a gold chain snatching case. The actor was caught red handed by two men after the woman shouted and raised an alarm when the actor snatched her chain.

Read Also
'Disgusting, Disrespectful': Allu Arjun, Jr NTR & Other Tollywood Stars Condemn Konda Surekha's...
article-image

According to a report in the Times Of India, The two men, Shiva and Teja, nabbed the actor and handed him over to the police. Which is when he was identified. On Tuesday at Maitrivanam X Roads, a 20 year old woman, was waiting for a bus at a bus stop. Nithin stopped his bike, snatched her chain and run away. However, when the woman started shouting, Shiva and Teja ran after Nithin and caught him up.

The Madhura Nagar police station registered a case against Nithin and he was later sent for judicial remand. Both Shiva and Teja were felicitated by Vijay Kumar, DCP west zone for their act of bravery on Thursday.

While more information on the case is awaited, this case has definitely come as a shocker to many.

FPJ Shorts
France: Emmanuel Macron Champions 'Emily In Paris' Amid Pressing National Issues; Italian Mayor Responds With Humor
France: Emmanuel Macron Champions 'Emily In Paris' Amid Pressing National Issues; Italian Mayor Responds With Humor
Rajasthan Government Sets New Rules To Track Private Foreign Trips Of Employees & Officers
Rajasthan Government Sets New Rules To Track Private Foreign Trips Of Employees & Officers
Video: Couple On Bike Flees In Panic After Encountering Lion At Night In Gujarat’s Somnath
Video: Couple On Bike Flees In Panic After Encountering Lion At Night In Gujarat’s Somnath
Tollywood Actor Nithin Arrested For Gold Chain Snatching In Hyderabad
Tollywood Actor Nithin Arrested For Gold Chain Snatching In Hyderabad

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Met Gala 2025 Theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Explained

Met Gala 2025 Theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Explained

Tollywood Actor Nithin Arrested For Gold Chain Snatching In Hyderabad

Tollywood Actor Nithin Arrested For Gold Chain Snatching In Hyderabad

‘I Don’t Share Everything With Everyone’: Adaa Khan On World Mental Health Day (Exclusive)

‘I Don’t Share Everything With Everyone’: Adaa Khan On World Mental Health Day (Exclusive)

Gutar Gu Season 2 Review: Ashlesha Thakur, Vishesh Bansal’s Series Is A Tender Echo Of Teenage...

Gutar Gu Season 2 Review: Ashlesha Thakur, Vishesh Bansal’s Series Is A Tender Echo Of Teenage...

Video: Jaya Bachchan Hugs & Kisses Kajol, Offers Prayers At Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

Video: Jaya Bachchan Hugs & Kisses Kajol, Offers Prayers At Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai