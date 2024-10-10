Tollywood Actor Nithin Arrested For Gold Chain Snatching In Hyderabad

Actor Nithin, known for his stint in Tollywood Film ‘Baby’ has shockingly been arrested in a gold chain snatching case. The actor was caught red handed by two men after the woman shouted and raised an alarm when the actor snatched her chain.

According to a report in the Times Of India, The two men, Shiva and Teja, nabbed the actor and handed him over to the police. Which is when he was identified. On Tuesday at Maitrivanam X Roads, a 20 year old woman, was waiting for a bus at a bus stop. Nithin stopped his bike, snatched her chain and run away. However, when the woman started shouting, Shiva and Teja ran after Nithin and caught him up.

The Madhura Nagar police station registered a case against Nithin and he was later sent for judicial remand. Both Shiva and Teja were felicitated by Vijay Kumar, DCP west zone for their act of bravery on Thursday.

While more information on the case is awaited, this case has definitely come as a shocker to many.