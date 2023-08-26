Malaika Arora's Cryptic Post On 'The Past' Fuels Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor | Photo Via Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are grabbing the headlines for the last few days for their alleged breakup. While the duo have not yet commented on the split, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been sharing cryptic posts on her social media handle amid breakup rumours.

Just a while back, Malaika shared a note on her Instagram story that read, "Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future."

Not only that, it seems like Malaika has also unfollowed the entire Kapoor clan, including Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor, and half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, on social media. However, she is still following Arjun on Instagram.

After splitting up with Malaika, Arjun is reportedly in a new relationship with social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila. However, Kapila reacted to the news on her Instagram broadcast channel and said, "roza apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega." Further, the Masaba Masaba 2 actress added, "every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit. "

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for over five years now.

