Malaika Arora Relishes Onam Sadya With Sister Amrita, Aditi Govitrikar & Family (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram.

On the occasion of Onam today, Malaika Arora hosted a special lunch for her friends at her mother Joyce Arora's residence, and her sister Amrita Arora was also a part of it. The lavish Onam sadya was prepared by their mother.

Aditi Govitrikar, who also attended the special lunch, shared a video of the food spread across the dining table. The food was served on a banana leaf for everyone as a tradition. Malaika's close friends Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaz Daruwala were also seen at the lunch.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently hit the headlines for her alleged breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor. However, the rumours seem to be false, as over the weekend, the couple was spotted on a lunch date and then getting dinner. Reports also claimed that Arjun was dating social media influencer-actor Kusha Kapila, who recently announced her separation from her husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over four years now. The duo made their relationship official in 2019. Earlier, talking about their marriage plans, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star told Brides Today that she feels like she is in her prime right now and wants to work for the next 30 years.

"I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it," she said.