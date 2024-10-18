 Malaika Arora Opens Up On Her Personal Life Post Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'Living Without Regrets'
Malaika Arora Opens Up On Her Personal Life Post Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'Living Without Regrets'

Malaika Arora recently lost her stepfather, Anil Kuldip Mehta, who allegedly passed away by suicide after falling from his Bandra, Mumbai residence on September 11, 2024.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor | Instagram

Actress-model Malaika Arora has been juggling between her personal and professional life. She has been in the news for her rumoured breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor. However, the couple has not confirmed anything as yet.

Now, during a recent interview with Global Spa Magazine, Malaika opened up on her personal and professional choices that she has made and how her decisions have shaped her life. She said, "I believe that every decision I’ve made, whether personal or professional, has played a role in shaping my life. I’m living without regrets and feel fortunate that things have unfolded as they have.”

Her remark on her personal life has sparked curiosity among fans as it hints towards her split with Arjun.

Furthermore, Malaika also talked about the opportunities she would like to explore in the film industry. She stated that she is grateful to be an entrepreneur and the opportunities that the business has provided her. "While I have done guest appearances and moments in films, I would love the experience of playing a well-developed, substantial role,” she concluded.

Malaika also suffered the pain of the tragic demise of her stepfather, Anil Kuldip Mehta, who allegedly died by suicide after falling from his Bandra residence on September 11, 2024.

Malaika & Arjun Love Story Timeline

The duo began dating in 2018 and have been private about their relationship but frequently share pictures on Instagram.

The rumours of their split began when they were seen together at Kunal Rawal's show fashion show in Delhi, but they were not sitting beside each other, which added more fuel to the rumours. In fact, she even skipped Arjun's 39th birthday party.

Post their breakup rumours, the two have shared cryptic posts on social media, hinting that there is trouble in paradise.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan, and they have a son, Arhaan. They finalised their divorce in May 2017. In 2022, she showcased the story of her personal life with her show Moving in With Malaika.

She also made a guest appearance in the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, starring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

