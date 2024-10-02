 'Malaika Arora Looks...': Arbaaz Khan Gets Kiss By Wife Sshura Khan, Netizens React (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Malaika Arora Looks...': Arbaaz Khan Gets Kiss By Wife Sshura Khan, Netizens React (VIDEO)

'Malaika Arora Looks...': Arbaaz Khan Gets Kiss By Wife Sshura Khan, Netizens React (VIDEO)

A video of the two went viral on the internet in which he is seen getting a romantic kiss from his wife, Sshura Khan

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan unveiled the trailer of Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, a film he recently produced. The film stars Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij in the lead roles. Arbaaz was accompanied by his wife Sshura during the trailer launch.

A video of the two went viral on the internet in which he is seen getting a romantic kiss from his wife, Sshura Khan. This gesture has taken social media by storm.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bollywood's Arbaaz Khan Launches Rosa Robotic Knee Surgery System At Apollo Spectra Hospital
article-image

As soon as the video went viral, the couple's public display of affection delighted fans and netizens alike. While some can't get enough of the couple's chemistry, others think their PDA should be done at home.

"So cutie with red hearts", are just a few of the many comments flooded in the comments.

FPJ Shorts
Chopper Which Crashed Killing 3 In Pune Was Booked By NCP For Upcoming Polls & Scheduled To Pick Party Chief Sunil Tatkare Next Day
Chopper Which Crashed Killing 3 In Pune Was Booked By NCP For Upcoming Polls & Scheduled To Pick Party Chief Sunil Tatkare Next Day
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)

Another user wrote, "Jab ghar per itni deti hai public mein dene ka kya jarurat hai."

The third user commented, "Malaika looks better than her."

"Show off", the comment reads.

Arbaaz & Sshura Khan Love Story

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan dated for almost two years and then had their nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan's house on December 24, 2023, in the presence of family members and close industry friends.

Earlier in an interview with The Indian Express, Arbaaz revealed how he met his wife Sshura and stated that it was a professional meeting. He said, "It was just a casual meeting, a professional meeting. Post that, when the movie was over, we met a couple of times. Celebs tend to believe that their relationship should be known publicly; ours was under the wraps for almost a year."

Read Also
Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Govinda's Bullet Injury: 'Our Love & Prayers Are With Him'
article-image

Arbaaz's Work Front

Arbaaz's produced film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary stars Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij in the lead roles. The film story is about the survival of a man and his family, set in North India, and is based on true events.

It is directed by Abhishek Saxena and produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, Seamless Production LLP, 8 Aks Movies & Entertainment and Cinekorn Entertainment. The film is slated to release on October 25.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan...

'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan...

Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein...

Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein...

Did Triptii Dimri Confirm Presence At Jaipur Event After Her Team Claimed No Commitment? Viral VIDEO...

Did Triptii Dimri Confirm Presence At Jaipur Event After Her Team Claimed No Commitment? Viral VIDEO...

'Malaika Arora Looks...': Arbaaz Khan Gets Kiss By Wife Sshura Khan, Netizens React (VIDEO)

'Malaika Arora Looks...': Arbaaz Khan Gets Kiss By Wife Sshura Khan, Netizens React (VIDEO)

'Sense Of Freedom Has Gone Away': Triptii Dimri Admits On Missing Her Freedom After Animal's Success

'Sense Of Freedom Has Gone Away': Triptii Dimri Admits On Missing Her Freedom After Animal's Success