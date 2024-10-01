Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Govinda's Bullet Injury: 'Our Love & Prayers Are With Him'

Mumbai: Actor Arbaaz Khan unveiled the trailer of his latest produced film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, starring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij. During the trailer launch, he was questioned about Govinda's bullet injury. To which he said, “He was so fit. We just wish him well and he is okay and safe, which is important. Our love and prayers are with him. He recovers fast from all of this.”

Adding to it, Arshad Warsi stated that ‘it's unfortunate’ that such a thing took place.

All About Govinda's Bullet Injury

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver on Tuesday (October 1). He underwent emergency surgery at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital and is now recovering. The incident happened at around 4.45 am when he was cleaning the revolver. Mumbai Police are probing the incident and have seized the gun.

As per the police official, the Partner actor was about to leave from his Juhu residence when the revolver misfired. He hasn’t lodged any complaint regarding the incident.

Read Also Govinda Shares FIRST Message After Getting Shot By His Own Gun, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

Govinda's Update On Recovery

Govinda also released his first official statement, updating his fans about his health. His statement reads, "This is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I suffered a bullet injury, but I am feeling fine now. They have removed the bullet. I thank my doctor, Dr Aggarwal, and all my fans who prayed for my well-being. Thank you very much."

Arbaaz and Govinda Work Together

Arbaaz Khan and Govinda both worked together in the 2006 film Bhagam Bhag. The comedy-drama also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena, and Asrani in pivotal roles.

The film was directed by Priyadarshan and was produced by Sunil Shetty and Dhilin Mehta under their banners Popcorn Motion Pictures and Shree Ashtavinayak Vision Limited.

About Arbaaz's Latest Produced Film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary is based on true events. The film stars Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij in the lead roles. It is directed by Abhishek Saxena and produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, Seamless Production LLP, 8 Aks Movies & Entertainment and Cinekorn Entertainment.

The film story is about the survival of a man and his family, set in North India.