Mumbai: Bollywood's Arbaaz Khan Launches Rosa Robotic Knee Surgery System At Apollo Spectra Hospital

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan launched the Rosa robotic knee replacement procedure for Apollo Spectra Hospitals located in Tardeo and Chembur. |

Mumbai: Apollo Spectra Hospital Mumbai launched the advanced Rosa Surgical Robot System claiming to be one of the first daycare surgical hospitals to offer advanced robotic surgery in knee replacement procedures. This state-of-the-art robotic technology promises to enhance surgical precision and streamline complex procedures, marking a significant leap forward in the field of knee replacement surgery.

According to Apollo Spectra, joint problems are increasing among people across the country due to sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, obesity, age, knee arthritis, and injuries. Osteoarthritis is the most common joint disease in India, with a prevalence of 22–39%. It's also the second most common rheumatologic problem in the country. In 1990, about 23.46 million people in India had OA, but that number increased to 62.35 million by 2019.

About The ROSA System Launched By Bollywood Actor & Producer Arbaaz Khan

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan launched the Rosa robotic knee replacement procedure for Apollo Spectra Hospitals located in Tardeo and Chembur. The ROSA system offers immediate guidance and feedback to make necessary adjustments as required throughout the surgical process. With its capacity to reach difficult anatomical regions, robotic technology enables better long-term results and feel more authentic.

Through sophisticated X-rays and 3D images, the robot designs a tailored surgical plan considering specific factors such as bone structure and alignment, all while minimizing the harm to surrounding healthy tissues. Patients can expect smaller scars, less blood loss, and precise replacement of damaged cartilage and bone with customized artificial joints in knee surgeries, ultimately regaining mobility without pain.

Statement Of Dr. Safiuddin Nadwi

Dr. Safiuddin Nadwi, robotic joint replacement surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, said, “Joint replacement surgery is widely chosen by a majority of people in India as an elective procedure. Newly launched advanced ROSA Robotic technology provides surgeon with exceptional precision, safety, and accuracy. Patients have reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times, along with a lower risk of complications. More than 90% of patients have successfully undergone knee replacement surgeries using robotic technology and are back on their feet."

Statement Of Dr. Alok Pande

Dr. Alok Pande, robotic joint replacement surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital said “The high-end Rosa robotic technology at Apollo Spectra not only reflects our commitment to innovation but also shows our dedication to providing patients with top-notch facilities and the best possible care. As a large number of people seek benefits of this latest technology in joint replacement surgeries, there is a growing interest and confidence in choosing robotic-assisted procedures in patients for fulfilling their orthopaedic needs.”

Statement Of Supinder Kaur, COO Of Apollo Spectra Hospitals

Rupinder Kaur, COO of Apollo Spectra Hospitals, said, “Apollo Spectra is known for its excellence in minimally invasive surgeries and is at the forefront of utilizing cutting-edge technologies and innovative treatment methods to ensure patients receive uninterrupted care. The introduction of the Rosa Surgical Robot System exemplifies this commitment towards enhancing patient care while ensuring that individuals can return home pain-free and back on their feet more quickly than ever before. With these advancements, hopes remain high that similar technologies will become standard practice throughout healthcare facilities nationwide.”

Statement Of Sriram Iyer, CEO Of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd

Sriram Iyer, CEO of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd said,” As we continue to lead the way in delivering superior healthcare across diverse verticals — from fertility to childbirth, from preventive healthcare to short stay surgeries, and from dental to diabetes care — our commitment to innovation remains unwavering. The launch of our new robotic knee replacement system at Apollo Spectra is a testament to this commitment, offering patients unparalleled precision, quicker recovery times, and the highest standards of care. This is a significant step forward in our mission to transform the surgical landscape and redefine what’s possible in clinical outcomes."