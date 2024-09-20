Navi Mumbai: Apollo Hospitals Performs First Non-Invasive ASD Surgery On 46-Year-Old For Rare Heart Defect In Western Region

Sunil with Dr. Bhushan Chavan at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai after successful non-invasive heart surgery | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 46 year detected with a hole in heart - a complication seen mostly in children- has become the first person in the entire western region of the country to undergo a non-invasive surgery. A routine health check-up of the Powai resident N Sunil, revealed that he had a hole in the heart.

After finding about it, he visited various hospitals in Mumbai wherein he was suggested to undergo an open heart surgery. “I was pretty clear that I did not want to undergo an open heart surgery and after consulting many doctors, I finally reached Apollo and got an alternative suggestion of non-invasive intervention,” Sunil said.

During the routine health check-up, Sunil got reports of an abnormal ECG which led to further tests, revealing a large Sinus Venosus Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) with Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection (PAPVC)—a rare congenital heart defect that had gone unnoticed for years. Sinus Venosus ASD makes up only about 5% of all ASD cases, which occur in about 1 in 1,500 live births. This condition is by birth and had gone unnoticed as Sunil had never undergone any ECG or 2d Echo tests till date.

“I used to fell very tired and I thought it was time that I did a health check up,” Sunil said, adding, “I never expected a routine health check-up in April to uncover such a life-changing issue. During the check-up, some abnormalities in my heart were detected, and further investigations revealed that I had a hole in my heart. A doctor recommended Dr. Bhushan Chavan as an expert, and after consulting with him, he advised me to undergo ASD stenting. I'm fully recovered, back at work, and living a normal life without any issues.”

On July 29th, Sunil was placed under the care of Dr. Bhushan Chavan, Senior Consultant Pediatric Cardiology. This minimally invasive technique, which took place in the state-of-the-art Cath lab at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, involved the placement of a specially customized 69 cm-long, 14 mm-diameter stent made of wires covered with a GORE-TEX patch.

This advanced stent was designed to redirect blood flow from the right side of the heart to the left, effectively preventing the dangerous mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood—a condition that could have led to severe complications or even death.

“This procedure is a significant breakthrough for patients with Sinus Venosus ASD, especially those who might not be candidates for traditional surgery,” Dr. Bhushan Chavan noted. “Its success not only demonstrates our commitment to clinical excellence but also reflects our dedication to improving patient outcomes with innovative, less invasive techniques. Our aim is to provide life-saving solutions that enhance the quality of life for each patient. Patient was extubated immediately after the procedure and was able to return home within just two days. He resumed his normal activities within four to five days, with only a simple anticoagulation regimen to follow.”

According to Dr Chavan, his quality of life would have got impacted tremendously if the surgery would not have taken place. “A total of 150 such surgeries have taken place globally of which 50 % are in South India zone and this is the first in the western zone. The CT scan of the patient decides largely if the patient can undergo the procedure or no,” Dr Chavan said.